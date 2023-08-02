Fine Art

ROCKLAND — Dowling Walsh Gallery, 365 Main St., will present the exhibition "Bo Bartlett: Wheaton" from Aug. 4 through 26. A public opening reception will be held Friday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. Featured in the exhibition are recent gouache paintings by Bartlett created at his summer home and studio on Wheaton Island.

Widely known and respected as one of the best contemporary realist painters working today, Bartlett divides his time between Maine and his native Georgia. His distinctive, exquisitely crafted paintings reflect his deep appreciation for the people and places he knows well. Inspired by scenes and individuals from his personal life, including his wife, Betsy, a frequent model and muse, Bartlett’s paintings reflect his deep appreciation for living close to nature and celebrating the wonders of the everyday.