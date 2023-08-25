ROCKLAND — Dowling Walsh Gallery will feature solo exhibitions by artists Tollef Runquist and Erik Weisenburger from Sept. 1 through 30. A public opening reception celebrating the shows will be held Friday, Sept. 1, from 4 to 7 pm. Both exhibitions present new work by the artists.
Tollef Runquist, said of his work, “It is a means to engage the beauty and mystery of visual experience in an ongoing dialogue.” From dreamlike, visionary narratives to suggestions of place and familial scenes, he paints "things that deeply tug at you in a way that is imperative to follow them."
Tollef Runquist “fell in love with Maine” in the 1980s when his parents bought land on the St. George peninsula. After receiving his BA in Studio Art from Dickinson College and spending a year in New York City, he returned to the state in 2004. His paintings are in numerous private collections, and he has exhibited in group and solo exhibitions throughout New England and New York. He currently lives and works in Rockland.
Erik Weisenburger’s scenes are created using a painting method developed by the early Northern European masters. After preparing a wood panel with layers of gesso and sanding it smooth, the subject is sketched in, and the image is built up through multiple layers of thinned oil paint and varnish. Weisenburger has said this method "best allows me to explore and interpret the mingling of memories, monuments, permanence, and impermanence." A recent painting, Red Shirt, is a pastel-hued landscape, sparsely populated by bare-limbed trees and tiny conifers.
Erik Weisenburger (1968-2023) spent many years living and working in Chicago before moving to South Portland in 2005. He studied at the Parsons School of Design in Paris and earned his BFA in sculpture from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and his MFA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His work is in the permanent collections of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, the Racine Art Museum, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. It has been included in numerous solo and group exhibitions throughout the United States, including the Perimeter Gallery, Chicago; Dean Jensen Gallery, Milwaukee; the Kohler Art Center, Sheboygan; the Wright Museum of Art at Beloit College, and the Center for Maine Contemporary Art in Rockland.