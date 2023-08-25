Fine Art

ROCKLAND — Dowling Walsh Gallery will feature solo exhibitions by artists Tollef Runquist and Erik Weisenburger from Sept. 1 through 30. A public opening reception celebrating the shows will be held Friday, Sept. 1, from 4 to 7 pm. Both exhibitions present new work by the artists.

Tollef Runquist, said of his work, “It is a means to engage the beauty and mystery of visual experience in an ongoing dialogue.” From dreamlike, visionary narratives to suggestions of place and familial scenes, he paints "things that deeply tug at you in a way that is imperative to follow them."