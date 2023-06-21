Fine Art

Dowling_Jamie Wyeth_Apples.jpg

“Apples - Fifth in the Screen Door Sequence” by Jamie Wyeth.

ROCKLAND — Dowling Walsh Gallery, 365 Main St, features three solo exhibitions by artists Jamie Wyeth, Sarah McRae Morton and Tessa Greene O'Brien in July; a public reception celebrating the three shows will be held Friday, July 7, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Opening July 1 and continuing through Aug. 1, “Jamie Wyeth: Preview | Unsettled” features a selection of new paintings by the acclaimed artist. Vividly colored, with energetic brushwork, Wyeth’s paintings range from intensely perceptive portraits of people, places and animals he knows well to imaginary scenes touched with macabre humor. The show previews the upcoming major museum exhibition, “Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled,” at the Brandywine River Museum in 2024. The show at Dowling Walsh includes significant works from the artist’s recent “Screen Door Sequence,” incorporating found doors with large-scale oil paintings. Also included are new additions to the series Wyeth began in 2012, titled “Suite of Untoward Occurrences on Monhegan Island,” portraying tales of strange events on the isolated island that has been his part-time home since the 1960s. Other works, such as the expressively painted “Shell Middens, 2022,” depict his continuing close observation of the natural world.

Dowling_Sarah McRae Morton_Black Cat Blush Herring.jpg

“Black Cat, Blush Herring” by Sarah McRae Morton.
Dowling_Tessa Greene O'Brien_Crescent Beach.jpg

“Crescent Beach” by Tessa Greene O'Brien.