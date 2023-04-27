Fine Art

Morris David Dorenfeld.jpeg

Morris David Dorenfeld

ROCKLAND — The Caldbeck Gallery, 12 Elm St., opens its 42nd year Monday, May 1, with the retrospective exhibition, "Morris David Dorenfeld: Tapestry Master," featuring 27 works created over the last 40 years of the artist’s long life. Dorenfeld, late of Spruce Head, passed away Feb. 13 at the age of 85. A public reception will be held during the First Friday Art Walk, May 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. The show runs through May 29.

Woven tapestries_Dorenfeld 141

“Tapestry 141, The Landing House” by Morris David Dorenfeld.

In addition, a new book on the life and art of the artist, titled "The Tapestries of Morris David Dorenfeld: Paintings in Fiber," will be available at the gallery. The opening reception will include a book signing with author Chris Williamson. Proceeds from the sale of this book will go toward The Morris David Dorenfeld Foundation, which the artist established in order to fulfill his dream that his work be preserved in museums and private collections, and that funding be given to artists working in the fiber arts.

Woven tapestries_Dorenfeld Variations

Morris David Dorenfeld’s “Hunter Variations” tapestries (122, 129, 128, 125 and 124) on display in Arizona.