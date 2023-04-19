SPRUCE HEAD — The Craignair Gallery, 5 Third St., invites the public to the opening reception of “Music Makers” Wednesday, April 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. for an evening of fine art, live music and gourmet refreshments.
This special exhibition of imaginative watercolors by Spruce Head artist Katharine Cartwright is a fundraiser for the Midcoast Music Academy in Rockport. One hundred percent of the profits from painting sales will be donated to MCMA. Reception attendees will be entertained by live music performed by MCMA students and faculty.
MCMA is a community music school founded in February 2012 that provides the highest quality music instruction to students of all ages and skill levels in a fun, relaxed and creative environment. MCMA, with more than 160 students and six faculty, emphasizes access to music instruction regardless of financial constraints and combines the fundamentals of music with a contemporary approach to learning.
Cartwright’s paintings have been featured in museums and galleries internationally as well as in notable publications. Her exhibition “Music Makers” is a delightful series of unusual and unique watercolor interpretations of various musical instruments.
According to Cartwright, “My goal in this series is to reinterpret individual instruments through their distinct personalities and sounds, sometimes incorporating whimsy into the design and at other times abstracting the shapes.”