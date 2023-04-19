Fine Art

Trombone_Katharine Cartwright.jpg

"Trombone" by Katharine Cartwright.

SPRUCE HEAD — The Craignair Gallery, 5 Third St., invites the public to the opening reception of “Music Makers” Wednesday, April 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. for an evening of fine art, live music and gourmet refreshments.

This special exhibition of imaginative watercolors by Spruce Head artist Katharine Cartwright is a fundraiser for the Midcoast Music Academy in Rockport. One hundred percent of the profits from painting sales will be donated to MCMA. Reception attendees will be entertained by live music performed by MCMA students and faculty.