Fine Art

CMCA_Cohen.jpg

"Two Elephants," a 2022 oil on canvas by Jeane Cohen.

ROCKLAND — Artist Jeane Cohen will present her first solo museum exhibition, titled "This Watching Land," in the main gallery at the Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St. The exhibition will premier paintings created during Cohen's year-long residency at the Sharpe-Walentas Studio Program residency in Brooklyn. Her work will be on view from Sept. 30 through Jan. 7, 2024, with an opening reception Saturday, Sept. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. Admission to the reception is free.

Cohen's paintings in "This Watching Land" progress through animal worlds, various landscapes, firescapes, and abstractions and ask the viewer to consider nature as sentient and always watching. The landscapes are not portrayals of particular places, instead, they represent explorations of various natural terrains.