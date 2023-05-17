Fine Art

Rodrigo Valenzuela_Weapons.jpg
Artwork by Rodrigo Valenzuela

ROCKLAND — The Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St., will host an opening reception Saturday, May 27, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. to welcome its 2023 Summer Exhibitions featuring Rodrigo Valenzuela, Ellie Ga, Shinique Smith and Nancy Andrews. The event is free, open to the public and will include refreshments in CMCA's courtyard. Artists Rodrigo Valenzuela and Nancy Andrews will be in attendance.

Rodrigo Valenzuela | "WEAPONS" will premiere a major installation incorporating works from two connected and ongoing photographic series, "Weapons" and "Afterwork," which will be integrated into floor-to-ceiling wood-frame structures installed along with ceramic pieces by the artist. Through a patina of nostalgic fantasy, Valenzuela’s "Weapons" series offers views of imaginative performances that might take place on a job site once workers depart. Knives, screws, rope and chains — the tools of many trades — appear reconfigured as sinister phoenixes, ramshackle sculptures, and animistic creatures of dreams. "Afterwork" presents pictures of somber, silvery rooms filled with mechanical contraptions and fog, possibly from the sweat left hanging in the air after a long day’s work.