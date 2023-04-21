Fine Art

CMCA_Closing Reception.jpg
Courtesy CMCA

ROCKLAND — The Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St., hosts a closing reception celebrating its 2023 CMCA Biennial Saturday, May 6, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The event will include music from local DJs Zoë Sessums and Jordan Crosthwaite and refreshments in the courtyard, and will be preceded by a performance from Biennial artist Heather Lyon, titled "Milk Feed," taking place from 2:30 to 3 p.m.

The CMCA Biennial is the longest-running statewide juried exhibition in Maine and highlights the latest developments in contemporary art by Maine-based and connected artists.