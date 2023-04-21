ROCKLAND — The Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St., hosts a closing reception celebrating its 2023 CMCA Biennial Saturday, May 6, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The event will include music from local DJs Zoë Sessums and Jordan Crosthwaite and refreshments in the courtyard, and will be preceded by a performance from Biennial artist Heather Lyon, titled "Milk Feed," taking place from 2:30 to 3 p.m.
The CMCA Biennial is the longest-running statewide juried exhibition in Maine and highlights the latest developments in contemporary art by Maine-based and connected artists.
Lyon’s performance "Milk Feed" explores intimacy, nourishment and connection. Positioned on the lobby floor in direct relationship to her large scale fabric works, Lyon and co-performer Sam Jones will engage in slow gestures of exchange. The reach is an extending gesture of care. Marks representing code and whale song in Lyon’s quilts are signals of exchange — reaching and transmission. Repetition refers to the ongoing urge to communicate, to connect. Milk is care, is nurturance. Milk links us to the whale, our mammalian natures. When the breast no longer suffices, language of other sorts arises, we begin to speak. We are milky, leaking creatures, within the slippery, spilling nature of being.
Visit cmcanow.org for more information and a full list of Biennial artists.