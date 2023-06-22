Fine Art

Camden on Canvas 3_Marianne W Smith painting.jpg

Marianne W. Smith painting en plein air during a previous Camden on Canvas.

 Courtesy of Camden Public Library
Camden on Canvas 1_Viewing.jpg

Viewing finished artwork at Camden on Canvas.
Camden on Canvas 2_Auction.jpg

The auction in the library amphitheare at Camden on Canvas.

CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library and artist Colin Page, owner of Page Gallery on Bay View Street, are hosting an encore of “Camden on Canvas.” The event is to be held throughout town from July 21 to 23 and will benefit the library’s Campaign for the Future.

Twenty-two notable New England landscape artists will paint, en plein air, at various times and locations in Camden and the surrounding area from Friday, July 21, until noon Sunday, July 23. A Camden on Canvas information tent will be located on Atlantic Avenue at the entrance to the Camden Public Library. There, the public will be able to find more information about the participating artists and where they may be painting in and around town.