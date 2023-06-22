CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library and artist Colin Page, owner of Page Gallery on Bay View Street, are hosting an encore of “Camden on Canvas.” The event is to be held throughout town from July 21 to 23 and will benefit the library’s Campaign for the Future.
Twenty-two notable New England landscape artists will paint, en plein air, at various times and locations in Camden and the surrounding area from Friday, July 21, until noon Sunday, July 23. A Camden on Canvas information tent will be located on Atlantic Avenue at the entrance to the Camden Public Library. There, the public will be able to find more information about the participating artists and where they may be painting in and around town.
The fresh paintings that are created over the weekend will be on exhibit, free and open to the public, Sunday, July 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Camden Amphitheatre. Everyone is invited to stroll through this scenic National Historic Landmark to view the new works.
A ticketed Reception & Live Auction will be held in the Camden Amphitheatre Sunday, July 23, from 4 to 6 p.m., when the paintings from the weekend will be sold. Participants will enjoy light hors d’oeuvres by Stone Cove Catering and view the wet paintings. Auctioneer Kaja Veilleux of Thomaston Place Auction Galleries will kick off the bidding at 5 p.m. Tickets for the Reception & Live Auction can be purchased online for $75 each at librarycamden.org/CamdenOnCanvas or by calling 236-3440.
Proceeds from Camden on Canvas will be shared equally between the artists and the Camden Public Library’s Campaign for the Future. “The Campaign for the Future will help us ensure that our library remains the vibrant center of our town’s public life, in times of need and times of abundance,” said Library Director Nikki Maounis. “We are a community that creates young readers, inspires lifelong learning, and is graced by a building and parks that have earned the distinction of being a National Historic Landmark. We look forward to hosting this vibrant and artistic event at the library.”
Special thanks to Magnum Opus Lead Sponsor Ken Gardiner, Edward Jones Investments – Camden, and Colin Page of Page Gallery for their exceptional support. The library is also grateful to Masterpiece sponsors Lyman-Morse Camden Classics Cup and RE/MAX Jaret & Cohn. Visit librarycamden.org/CamdenOnCanvas for a complete list of artists, supporters and events.