CAMDEN — Camden Falls Gallery, 5 Public Landing, kicks off the 2023 season with "Homecoming, Spring Launch," a two-person exhibition featuring works by Jonathan McPhillips and Jay Brooks. The show runs through June 12.
The pairing of works by these two artists and friends adds a new dimension of what one might expect from the singular efforts of an artist after long winter hours spent in the studio.
Over the last three years, Jon and Jay have developed a deep friendship and artistic relationship that has led to a more synergistic approach to their working methods. Having first met at Cape Ann Plein Air competition in 2019, Jon and Jay became fast friends with a mutual interest in each other’s work, techniques and outlooks.
The friendship took off with a flourish only to be sidetracked in 2020 with the challenges of the pandemic. Texts and phone calls soon merged into video calls which over time turned into full daily virtual painting sessions. These sessions provided shared inspiration and solace, whether discussing hot topics of the day, or exploring the intricacies of their craft. Their virtual painting sessions were filled with passion, creativity and energy.
McPhillips hails from Rhode Island and describes his work as “contemporary impressionism.” He is known for his impressionistic radiance in daybreak and dusk paintings and his ability to capture the shimmering glow of flickering lights in his nocturnal scenes.
Brooks lives in upstate New York and has the unique ability to create magical images culled from everyday life. He starting painting at the young age of 14, under the classical apprenticeship of John Piesley and the plein air instruction of Charles Movalli, a disciple of the late Emile Gruppe. After receiving his bachelor's from Carnegie-Mellon University and master's from Columbia University, he painted the industrial environments of Pittsburgh and New York City before returning to his bucolic roots in upstate New York, where he taught high school art for more than 35 years. Since retiring from teaching, he has enjoyed the freedom to expand beyond his studio work and again enjoy the camaraderie and immediacy of plein air painting.
"From the bustling streets of Camden to the dramatic shores of Acadia National Park, their artwork is a celebration of Maine's unique culture and natural beauty," said gallery owner Howard Gallagher. "Whether you're a local or a visitor, you'll be captivated by the vivid colors, bold brushstrokes, and expressive compositions of these two talented artists. Don't miss this chance to experience the creative synergy of Jonathan McPhillips and Jay Brooks."
Camden Falls Gallery is open daily Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 470-7027 or visit camdenfallsgallery.com.