"Early Hues" by Christine Coombs.
"Last Load" by Kathleen Denis.
"Stonington" by Ann Larsen.

CAMDEN — Camden Falls Gallery, 5 Public Landing, opens its new exhibition, "Introductions," Thursday, July 20, during Camden’s Art Walk from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit showcases new artists Christine Coombs, Ann Larsen and Kathleen Denis, and runs through Aug. 7.

"For many of you who know the gallery, you might not think we would be able to fit more work on our walls, let alone complement our existing roster of talented artists. But we are pleased to introduce three new artists with this show," said gallery owner Howard Gallagher.

"Buoys and Blossoms" by Kathleen Denis.
"Pier Reflections" by Ann Larsen.
"Grindle Point Light" by Christine Coombs.