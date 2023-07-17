CAMDEN — Camden Falls Gallery, 5 Public Landing, opens its new exhibition, "Introductions," Thursday, July 20, during Camden’s Art Walk from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit showcases new artists Christine Coombs, Ann Larsen and Kathleen Denis, and runs through Aug. 7.
"For many of you who know the gallery, you might not think we would be able to fit more work on our walls, let alone complement our existing roster of talented artists. But we are pleased to introduce three new artists with this show," said gallery owner Howard Gallagher.
Kathleen Denis lives on the east coast of Florida. She has a wonderful style in her plein air painting, Gallagher said. Her approach to light and use of bright tropical colors has always drawn him into her work. Denis recently spent a week painting on Monhegan Island and the gallery features six paintings from that visit in the show.
Ann Larsen is an artist Gallagher has been following because of the way her impressionistic style and strong brush work capture the moods of coastal life. She hails from upper New York State and will be teaching a workshop (Simplifying the Maine Landscape) in Midcoast Maine this summer. Camden Falls has 11 new paintings by Larsen for this show.
This winter Gallagher discovered the evocative, more realistic compositions of Christine Coombs, with their strong sense of light and atmosphere. Coombs spent 30 years living and painting on the island of Islesboro. She recently moved to New Hampshire but maintains her deep love for the island and her corner of Midcoast Maine. Her work captures the tone and peacefulness of island life. The show features seven new works by Coombs.
Camden Falls Gallery is located alongside Camden Harbor on the public landing. It offers a rich diversity of original artwork in contemporary styles, focusing on the natural beauty of Midcoast Maine and its nautical heritage. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 470-7027 or visit camdenfallsgallery.com.
In their own words...
Kathleen Denis
"Intrigued by the way sun-drenched light affects the colors of an object, I constantly look for ways to incorporate this aspect into my paintings. Starting my process begins with studies that capture the light, followed by an underpainting which also achieves this. I proceed by transforming realism into creativity in a contemporary-impressionistic style. Having grown up in South Florida, island life has greatly influenced my paintings, with brightly painted buildings, colorful landscapes and turquoise waters. I’m thrilled to be represented by Camden Falls Gallery where I have the opportunity to present my use of colorful tropical light into the more neutral landscapes of Maine. Whether the subject matter is a timeworn cottage, a coastal scene or a welcoming garden, depicting joy through my paintings is of great importance, as I long to invite the viewer in to imagine being there."
Ann Larsen
"The first time I visited Maine was to spend a week on Mt. Desert Island. I could have spent a month painting the magnificence of Acadia National Park, the harbors and especially Schoodic Point. Since then, I have painted from Oqunquit to Lubec and on Monhegan Island. Maine is a very special place with an incredible artistic legacy. I paint all over the U.S. but am always drawn back to Maine. I feel fortunate to be represented by Camden Falls Gallery. Camden is so iconic, with so much maritime history, it seems like a perfect fit."
Christine Coombs
"I've been a part-time and full-time resident of the island of Islesboro for nearly 30 years and Penobscot Bay has been my most beloved subject for painting. I am always inspired by its beauty in its ever-changing light, weather patterns and seasons. From the peaceful stillness of the bay in the early morning to the bright starry nights shining over lapping surf on the shoreline, the scenes for beautiful paintings are without end. Having sold my work through galleries and the historical society on Islesboro, I am thrilled to now have representation with the beautiful Camden Falls Gallery on the mainland. What initially drew me to this gallery was the consistently high quality of art that was being shown. I am very honored to now be among the talented artists at Camden Falls."