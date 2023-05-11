UNION — The year 2024 marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of Union. The milestone, known as the Sestercentennial, is a testament to the enduring spirit and strength of the community, and citizens look forward to coming together to honor the past, celebrate the present, and look toward the future. The theme of the celebration is "Looking Back to Look Ahead" and the Sestercentennial Committee is planning events to take place throughout the year culminating with a festive weekend on Founder’s Day in July 2024.
To recognize the anniversary, the planning committee announces a call for original art. This opportunity to create a logo is offered to young people and adults that will be judged separately. The selected art will be used in multimedia and electronic imaging, along with reproducing it on clothing, hats, bags and paper items. The design should capture the essence of Union and its history, as well as the vibrant and dynamic community of today, the reason residents love living in the community.
The committee recognizes that young people are the future of the community. Inviting them to contribute their ideas separately from adults is important and sends a message that all ideas and art are valued.
Co-chair of the Sestercentennial Planning Committee Keith Siegel said, "We are fortunate to have an abundance of artists in our community, both children and adults, and I am anxious to see how they will bring the rich history and vibrant energy of Union to life through their art."
The deadline for submissions is Monday, June 5, 2023, delivered to the Union Town Office, 567 Common Road, no later than the close of office hours at 4 p.m. The size for the adult design is 14” x 20” and the children's design is 9” x 12”. The selected adult artwork will be awarded $500 and the child will receive $100. Art will become the property of the town of Union.
For detailed information and the entry form, visit the Sestercentennial Facebook page at Union, Maine 250.