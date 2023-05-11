Fine Art

Union 250.jpg

UNION — The year 2024 marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of Union. The milestone, known as the Sestercentennial, is a testament to the enduring spirit and strength of the community, and citizens look forward to coming together to honor the past, celebrate the present, and look toward the future. The theme of the celebration is "Looking Back to Look Ahead" and the Sestercentennial Committee is planning events to take place throughout the year culminating with a festive weekend on Founder’s Day in July 2024.

To recognize the anniversary, the planning committee announces a call for original art. This opportunity to create a logo is offered to young people and adults that will be judged separately. The selected art will be used in multimedia and electronic imaging, along with reproducing it on clothing, hats, bags and paper items. The design should capture the essence of Union and its history, as well as the vibrant and dynamic community of today, the reason residents love living in the community.