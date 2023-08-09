ROCKLAND — Blue Raven Gallery announces its first collaborative exhibition with renowned Maine photographer Peter Ralston. The opening reception is Friday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., with artist talk at 6:30 p.m. Ralston will also give a talk Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m.
Ralston, co-founder of the Island Institute, has deep roots in Maine. From his boyhood relationship with the Wyeth family, who inspired his work with the power of story, to decades of photographic encounters with the nooks and crannies of Maine’s coastal waters. His adventures have resulted in a body of work that has captured the beauty and character of Maine and produced a photograph titled "Pentecost," described by Downeast Magazine as the "#1 Most Iconic Maine Photograph of All Time." This exhibit features an exclusive selection of seven large scale photographs by Ralston, aptly titled "The Raven Edition."
Jodie Willard, owner of Blue Raven Gallery, has been a photographer for 30 years. This exhibition marks her effort to showcase more photography in the community, along with fine painting, sculpture, mixed media and one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces, displayed in the historic bank building at 374 Main St.
Blue Raven Gallery will immerse the community in exhibitions that celebrate the spirit of Maine. In addition, the gallery will host author readings, artist talks, local story sharing and music. Willard intends to keep Blue Raven Gallery "fresh and inviting" with revolving new exhibits.
Ralston's exhibition runs through Oct. 18. Visit blueravengallery.com for hours and more information.