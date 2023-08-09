Fine Art

ROCKLAND — Blue Raven Gallery announces its first collaborative exhibition with renowned Maine photographer Peter Ralston. The opening reception is Friday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., with artist talk at 6:30 p.m. Ralston will also give a talk Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

Ralston, co-founder of the Island Institute, has deep roots in Maine. From his boyhood relationship with the Wyeth family, who inspired his work with the power of story, to decades of photographic encounters with the nooks and crannies of Maine’s coastal waters. His adventures have resulted in a body of work that has captured the beauty and character of Maine and produced a photograph titled "Pentecost," described by Downeast Magazine as the "#1 Most Iconic Maine Photograph of All Time." This exhibit features an exclusive selection of seven large scale photographs by Ralston, aptly titled "The Raven Edition."