DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts, 36 Elm St., presents the artwork of Christine Aston in a solo show, entitled "Improvisation," in the River Room. With a public reception Saturday, April 8, from 2 to 4 p.m., this captivating display runs from March 30 through April 19.
Aston resides in an 1820s cape in Lincolnville and creates her artwork in the building that previously served as her father’s boat building and machine shop. Encouraged by a number of family artists, Aston achieved a Bachelor of Fine Arts in studio art at Maine College of Art as well as a Bachelor of Arts in theater at the University of Maine.
Watercolor, ink and collage mediums are the basis for her improvisational pieces. Her interest in the sea and architecture is evident as subject matter in works that become deeply textural and on the verge of abstraction. These works of and on paper are uniquely in the present and one gets the feeling that the artist has just invented them moments ago.
Speaking about this collection of works, Aston said, “I would like to thank River Arts for the opportunity to show my artwork for the second time. This body of work includes plein air watercolors as well as collage incorporated into compositions. Plein air has been challenging but rewarding. An initial bold gesture builds the composition and mood. A new location inspires improvisation of materials and drawing to capture the subject. I like to use collage to convey movement. Some collage elements have escaped beyond the mat. I find my style evolving and hope that the viewer connects with my work.”
Gallery hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit riverartsme.org or call 207-563-6868 for more information.