Fine Art

Christine Aston Artwork.JPG
Artwork by Christine Aston

DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts, 36 Elm St., presents the artwork of Christine Aston in a solo show, entitled "Improvisation," in the River Room. With a public reception Saturday, April 8, from 2 to 4 p.m., this captivating display runs from March 30 through April 19.

Aston resides in an 1820s cape in Lincolnville and creates her artwork in the building that previously served as her father’s boat building and machine shop. Encouraged by a number of family artists, Aston achieved a Bachelor of Fine Arts in studio art at Maine College of Art as well as a Bachelor of Arts in theater at the University of Maine.