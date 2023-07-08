CUSHING — Arts In The Barn opens "The Lobster Show" with a reception Friday, July 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 17 Hathorne Point Road. The one-weekend-only exhibit continues Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
This is an arts and crafts fundraising show that has anything to do with lobsters: the lifestyle, buoys, boats, lobstermen, etc. Part of the proceeds will be given to the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance, a nonprofit that fosters thriving coastal communities and preserves Maine's lobstering heritage. It is an educational, scientific and charitable organization that promotes understanding of the sustainability of Maine's lobster fishery. Learn more at mlcalliance.org.
During the Friday reception and Saturday exhibit hours, author K. Stephens will be at the barn to sign a limited edition of her book, "The Ghost Trap," soon to be a feature film released in 2023. It is a haunting story of a young lobsterman struggling with the grinding responsibilities of a head-injured fiancée and mounting trap wars. K. Stephens was at the helm as the screenwriter, and the principal photography took place in the Midcoast area in August 2022. A portion of her book sales will also go to MLCA.
Artists who would like to be a part of this show, or have questions, can contact Karin Strong at cushingaitb@gmail.com. Artists should ask for a prospectus.
The Arts In The Barn program is under the 501c3 statute for the Cushing Historical Society, and these programs benefit the historical society's aims. As a community supportive organization, it has talks and presentations about the history, cultural heritage and persons of interest in the Midcoast area.