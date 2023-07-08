Fine Art

Morning in Owls Head_Karin Strong.jpg

"Morning in Owls Head" by Karin Strong.
The Ghost Trap Cover_KStephens.jpg
K. Stephens with lead actors Zak Steiner and Greer Grammer..jpg

Author-screenwriter K. Stephens, center, with lead actors Greer Grammer and Zak Steiner.

CUSHING — Arts In The Barn opens "The Lobster Show" with a reception Friday, July 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 17 Hathorne Point Road. The one-weekend-only exhibit continues Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

This is an arts and crafts fundraising show that has anything to do with lobsters: the lifestyle, buoys, boats, lobstermen, etc. Part of the proceeds will be given to the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance, a nonprofit that fosters thriving coastal communities and preserves Maine's lobstering heritage. It is an educational, scientific and charitable organization that promotes understanding of the sustainability of Maine's lobster fishery. Learn more at mlcalliance.org.

Stranded_Christine Neville.jpeg

"Stranded" by Christine Neville.
Lobster cards by Lynn L. Neville.jpeg

Lobster cards by Lynn L. Neville.