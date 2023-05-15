Arts In The Barn announces summer shows, calls for art May 15, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fine Art Arts In The Barn at 17 Hathorne Point Road, Cushing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CUSHING — Arts In The Barn announces its summer 2023 schedule, which is also a call for artists for the first and last show.Each show is for one weekend only, with Friday opening receptions from 5 to 7 p.m., and exhibits Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 17 Hathorne Point Road.June 30 through July 2: "A Summer Opening" is a community show featuring 2D and 3D artwork in all styles. The entry fee is $20 for three pieces.July 21 through 23: "Above and Beyond: Four Cushing Artists" features Molly Mugler, Margaret Creighton, Susan Gurney and Karin Strong exhibiting watercolors, oils, acrylics and sculpture.July 28 through 30: In conjunction with Salt Pond Studio, the "Lobster Show" of anything having to do with lobsters has part of the proceeds going to The Maine Lobstermen’s Community Alliance.Aug. 4 through 6: "Mainely Different: One Family, Two Artful Perspectives on the Beauty of Maine" with painters Todd DePerno and Brian Woods.Aug. 11 through 13: "Water Works" features Mary Ann Heinzen, watercolorist, and Gwen Sylvester, acrylics.Aug. 18 through 20: "Midcoast Plein Air" group show. Midcoast Plein Air artists have been painting together since the pandemic started and have become a loose association of friends.Aug. 25 through 27: "Cushing Creations," a community show. All are welcome, all kinds of media, ages, etc. The entry fee is $20 for three pieces.For a community show prospectus or more information, email Karin Strong at cushingaitb@gmail.com. Arts In The Barn is a 501(c)(3) program of the Cushing Historical Society and can be found online at artsinthebarncushing.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Art Exhibit Arts In The Barn Art Show Call For Art Cushing Historical Society Cushing Maine Recommended for you Biz Briefs First National Bank to host Camden Art Walk Reception and 25th Anniversary Celebration Used Equipment Update: Week Ending March Of May 13, 2023 BUY NOW & WIN… JUST A FEW DAYS LEFT! COUNTDOWN TO RACE DAY… BUY NOW! COMMUNITY YARD SALE & SHREDDING JUNE 10TH! More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Mothers Day sales continued! YOU COULD STILL WIN! 30% off Potpourri Heart Wreaths and Mirrors. Great gift ideas for Mom! COMMUNITY YARD SALE & SHREDDING — June 10th! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists