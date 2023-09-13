Fine Art

CAMDEN/ROCKLAND — Maine artist Alan Magee’s sculpture “Sanctuary” is featured in AIO Food & Energy Assistance fundraising event ArtFeeds 2023 – Artist in Action Against Food Insecurity. ArtFeeds is a showcase of 36 wooden bowls created by Maine artists. In collaboration with the Maine Department of Corrections, the wooden salad bowls were shaped and donated by the correctional facility's industries program. The exhibition and auction are now open through Sept. 16 at Page Gallery in Camden. All ArtFeeds bowls will be sold through an online silent auction. Bidding on ArtFeeds bowls closes Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.

Magee discussed his contribution to ArtFeeds:

Exhibit-Photo-2000x1064.jpg

The ArtFeeds exhibit at Page Gallery in Camden.