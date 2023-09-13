CAMDEN/ROCKLAND — Maine artist Alan Magee’s sculpture “Sanctuary” is featured in AIO Food & Energy Assistance fundraising event ArtFeeds 2023 – Artist in Action Against Food Insecurity. ArtFeeds is a showcase of 36 wooden bowls created by Maine artists. In collaboration with the Maine Department of Corrections, the wooden salad bowls were shaped and donated by the correctional facility's industries program. The exhibition and auction are now open through Sept. 16 at Page Gallery in Camden. All ArtFeeds bowls will be sold through an online silent auction. Bidding on ArtFeeds bowls closes Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.
Magee discussed his contribution to ArtFeeds:
“The 'stones' in my sculpture 'Sanctuary' were carved from pieces of driftwood collected along the Oregon coast in 2005. Monika and I were visiting the writer Barry Lopez following a retrospective exhibition of my work at the Frye Art Museum in Seattle. Barry took us to several of his favorite beaches and helped me gather wood for a series of sculptural figures already in progress in my Maine studio.
The driftwood along the Oregon shore is enormously varied. Along with the ubiquitous Pacific red cedar and Douglas fir there are innumerable hardwoods which must have floated around the Pacific for decades. All this wood is silver-gray on the outside but richly colored — pale yellow, deep red, sometimes nearly black — when I cut into it.
Once I'd begun this artwork, I enjoyed guiding the transformation of wood from the Pacific Northwest into a semblance of stone from the shores of the North Atlantic.
In choosing a color and value for the bowl, I remembered two Mexican Blackware pots I bought decades ago. Those pots have the color and sheen of graphite.
Although food was the recommended theme for this project, I was more interested in the metaphors surrounding shelter and safety. A sanctuary is, among other things, a holy place, and the word carries the history of spiritual practice even if a particular sanctuary, a food pantry, for example, serves a secular, practical purpose." — Alan Magee
“This week-long art exhibition represents an entire summer of artists, volunteers, partnering organizations, and supporters working together to demonstrate how a community can address challenges that many families face,” said AIO Executive Director Joe Ryan. “For the winning bidders, an ArtFeeds bowl will be a family treasure for generations to come, and the benefit to hundreds of local families will be immediate.”
AIO Food & Energy Assistance is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing vital assistance to individuals and families in need. Through its various programs, including food, energy, weekend meals, and diaper assistance, AIO strives to alleviate the hardships faced by vulnerable community members. By fostering community engagement, collaboration, and support, AIO empowers individuals to achieve self-sufficiency and overcome adversities.