Fine Art

Christine art sale.jpg

Christine Buckley with some of the framed art she is selling at Christine's Framing Gallery in Camden to benefit Finding Our Voices. Shown with her is a photograph from Lynn Karlin and a drawing from Dan Daly.

 Photo by Patrisha McLean

CAMDEN — The art community is pulling together in a big, beautiful way to bring light to domestic abuse survivors through an Art With Heart Sale benefitting Finding Our Voices.

Christine Buckley has set up a rotating exhibit in Christine's Framing Gallery, 83 Elm St., of framed paintings, drawings, photographs and prints donated by her artist and art-framing customers. A three-day opening reception takes place around Mother’s Day, with the sale continuing throughout the summer.