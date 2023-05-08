Christine Buckley with some of the framed art she is selling at Christine's Framing Gallery in Camden to benefit Finding Our Voices. Shown with her is a photograph from Lynn Karlin and a drawing from Dan Daly.
CAMDEN — The art community is pulling together in a big, beautiful way to bring light to domestic abuse survivors through an Art With Heart Sale benefitting Finding Our Voices.
Christine Buckley has set up a rotating exhibit in Christine's Framing Gallery, 83 Elm St., of framed paintings, drawings, photographs and prints donated by her artist and art-framing customers. A three-day opening reception takes place around Mother’s Day, with the sale continuing throughout the summer.
On Thursday and Friday, May 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., refreshments will be served that are yellow (i.e. lemonade, lemon treats) in keeping with the color of the Camden-based and statewide grassroots nonprofit bringing light to domestic abuse and survivors.
The value of the work currently for sale ranges from $100 to $5,000. Buckley said she is hoping to raise $20,000 for Finding Our Voices in 2023 with this initiative.
Patrisha McLean, founder and president of Finding Our Voices, said every penny received from this fundraising event will pay for essential items for Maine victims of domestic violence including shelter, car expenses, storage unit fees and legal consultations, through the group's Get Out Stay Out fund.
Buckley is one of 45 survivors with their photo portraits taken by McLean on the Finding Our Voices posters and bookmarks. Governor Janet T. Mills is also featured in the survivor-powered outreach, which is the chief way the nonprofit is erasing stigma and shame for victims and alerting the general public to the domestic abuse all around us.
“I was looking for a way to help this amazing organization,” Buckley said. “I frame, that’s what I do. But to raise the most money, I needed something inside the frames. That’s when I turned to my customers to donate the art. Every single person I mentioned it to, artists and art-owners, said 'I am IN.'" She said that many customers are bringing in pieces from their personal collection, including vintage watercolors, botanicals and maps.
The selection for sale right now includes a painting by Alan Fishman, photograph by Jim Nickelson, and prints by Jamie and Carolyn Wyeth.
According to McLean, she and Buckley "go way back."
She said that in late 2018, Buckley was finishing the framing for 14 large photographs of domestic abuse survivors that were making up her groundbreaking exhibit in the Camden Public Library, when McLean asked what she thought of the project. “That’s when Christine shared that she too was a survivor, and had been terrorized by two boyfriends as well as in her home growing up. This was just in time for me to take her photo portrait and include her in the February 2019 exhibit that launched Finding Our Voices.
“For this to be coming around to where Christine is using her framing skills and mobilizing the art community to help others get out of what we and far too many other women went through is beautiful indeed.”
Anyone with art to donate, or wanting to buy beautifully framed art to benefit Finding Our Voices, drop by the shop in the Reny’s Shopping Mall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, or call 505-5173.