Caden Cabot, a sophomore at North Haven Community School, displays his watercolor painting, “The Fade Away,” illustrating the rise in extreme weather events over the past few decades. Cabot’s painting, like that of his cohort classmates, incorporates actual data and builds upon the work of Jill Pelto, a climate change artist.
ROCKLAND — Maine Coastal Islands Art Gallery features student art reflecting nature’s beauty and illustrating the effects of climate change. The art opening is Friday, April 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Maine Coastal Islands NWR Visitor Center, 9 Water St.
The gallery welcomes students from North Haven Community School on North Haven island. Students exhibiting participate in the school’s Offshore Year course that offers an integrated, place-based experience in environmental science and sustainability. A focus is how a changing climate affects the Gulf of Maine and coastal communities. Students will be present to share their stories.
LEAPS of Imagination, now celebrating its 10th year of supporting art in many Midcoast schools, also has an exhibit representing student work over the years.
These exhibits will be on display through the end of May and can be viewed Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, email info@mainecoastislands.org or call 594-0600, ext. 5114.