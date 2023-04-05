DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts, 36 Elm St., announces the opening of a blustery spectacle of wind, snow and crashing waves: “Storm.” This show, juried by artist Jillian Herrigel, runs through May 11. The public is invited to the opening reception Saturday, April 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
The wide scope of creative interpretation is varied and imaginative in this display of 83 works by 78 artists. Herrigel selected from 105 submitting artists.
With boisterous tempests of crashing waves and smoky skies, many artists have depicted powerful scenes of nature. Reflective moods prevail in pieces where the snow has settled and the hush of winter is portrayed.
Other artists focus on an inward search for the theme “Storm.” Inner struggles are outwardly expressed in a number of abstract paintings. There are earthquakes, hurricanes, blizzards and rain. Some artists have taken on the formidable challenge of rendering political and personal storms. Beauty abounds in this show that deeply investigates the ideas, sensations and exhilaration of all types of storms.
Christine Aston’s show in the River Room, “Improvisation,” compliments the main gallery exhibition. Aston will also be greeting visitors in the River Room Saturday, April 8, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Gallery hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit riverartsme.org or call 563-6868.