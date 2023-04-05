Fine Art

Cassie Sano_Snowstorm on the Kennebec.JPG

"Snowstorm on the Kennebec" by Cassie Sano.

DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts, 36 Elm St., announces the opening of a blustery spectacle of wind, snow and crashing waves: “Storm.” This show, juried by artist Jillian Herrigel, runs through May 11. The public is invited to the opening reception Saturday, April 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

The wide scope of creative interpretation is varied and imaginative in this display of 83 works by 78 artists. Herrigel selected from 105 submitting artists.

Bernadette de Cesare_Earthquake Trauma.JPG

"Earthquake Trauma" by Bernadette de Cesare.