ROCKLAND — Join Archipelago, the Island Institute’s store and gallery, for “Coastal Mood” celebrating Maine on display Sept. 1 through Oct. 28. “Coastal Mood” shares the varied works of six local artists using India ink, charcoal, stone, glass, watercolor, acrylic and wood as their media. Many of the artists in this show use blacks, white, greys and other muted tones to depict Maine’s coast.
Come out during the First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, to meet the artists and share good food, drink and conversation.
The featured artists include Christina Blank, Pam Cabañas, Katharine Cartwright, Karen Gola, Shanna Wheelock and Christine Wolff.
Pieces from Cartwright’s "Third Watch" series will be exhibited depicting many minute details of ship ropes coiled and ready for use. Cartwright is an internationally recognized artist and instructor living in Spruce Head and uses India ink for this work. The work was inspired by her sailings aboard tall ships.
Cabañas is always out and about wandering the coast’s coves and inlets admiring and gleaning subject matter. Large, awesome works inspired by Friendship scenes using a variety of media will be in the gallery. Pick up a copy of the 2023 Island Journal, the Island Institute’s annual publication, to see a folio of Cabañas’ work.
Gola brings her glass horseshoe crabs and sting rays to Archipelago for the first time. Her craft in glass is exceptional and these are particular treats for sea creature lovers. “In glass I find an amazing material that can capture the organic essence of nature,” she said of her medium.
Blank gathered many of her favorite, faithful woodworking tools to spend hours upon hours crafting exquisitely special pieces for this gallery show. Pieces like a bunchberry dogwood flower with spring peeper balancing on a mahogany base are breathtaking in the level of craft and beauty.
Wolff assembles glass and stone into captivating panels whose subjects ebb and flow with the tides. She has always incorporated natural patterns seen in nature into her art while exploring texture and color.
Wheelock will be showing pottery with sculptural elements as well as drawings with coastal-inspired details she observes in her town of Lubec. She said, “A Maine native, I came to live in a remote fishing village bordering Canada just over a decade ago. A potter by trade as well as a sculptor and weaver, the area in which I live has influenced my work on many levels. I gather inspiration from the natural environment as well as the local history and culture.”
Located at 386 Main St., Archipelago features artists who work with natural, coastal and working waterfront themes inspired by living and creating art in Maine. Both the store and gallery are currently open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To learn more about the artists and work featured in the gallery, visit Archipelago on Facebook or the gallery page at thearchipelago.net. For general questions, call Director Lisa Mossel Vietze at 596-0701.