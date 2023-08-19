Fine Art

From left, artwork by Shanna Wheelock, Pam Cabañas, Katharine Cartwright and Christine Wolff.

ROCKLAND — Join Archipelago, the Island Institute’s store and gallery, for “Coastal Mood” celebrating Maine on display Sept. 1 through Oct. 28. “Coastal Mood” shares the varied works of six local artists using India ink, charcoal, stone, glass, watercolor, acrylic and wood as their media. Many of the artists in this show use blacks, white, greys and other muted tones to depict Maine’s coast.

Come out during the First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, to meet the artists and share good food, drink and conversation.