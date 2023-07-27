Fine Art

Temple-of-Boatbuilding-Stephen Florimbi.jpg

"Temple of Boatbuilding" by Stephen Florimbi.

ROCKLAND — On Friday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m., The Apprenticeshop presents the work of its first Artist in Residence, Stephen Florimbi, in a show entitled “Not Just About The Boat" at Steel House South, 639 Main St.

This body of work includes oil paintings on canvas completed during Florimbi’s residency. This event is free and open to the public. It is part of Rockland's downtown First Friday Art Walk.