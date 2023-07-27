ROCKLAND — On Friday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m., The Apprenticeshop presents the work of its first Artist in Residence, Stephen Florimbi, in a show entitled “Not Just About The Boat" at Steel House South, 639 Main St.
This body of work includes oil paintings on canvas completed during Florimbi’s residency. This event is free and open to the public. It is part of Rockland's downtown First Friday Art Walk.
"My residency is forcing me to become a figurative painter. The title, 'Not Just About the Boat,' refers to the process of self reconciliation and trust," Florimbi said. "Throughout my building career I have strongly endorsed and nurtured a supportive environment. It’s through collective moments of teamwork, capitalizing on one another’s strengths and guiding each other through weak moments, that true beauty and evolution is born. At The Apprenticeshop, people show up as beginners, opening themselves to their vulnerabilities. They dig deep to find trust in themselves and fellow apprentices. The proof of their growth is realized in the boats that emerge and the lifelong friendships they build. I intend my paintings to be evidence of my own engagement with this process and this community."
Florimbi was born in Philadelphia and moved multiple times throughout his youth, including a five-year period living in Madrid, Spain. After graduating from University of New Hampshire with a degree in Resource Economics and minor in Studio Art he moved to Maine to be a boatbuilding apprentice at the original Apprenticeshop in Rockport. In his more than 30-year residence in Maine he has developed a reputation in his community for being a highly competent craftsman and an artist who always made time to paint, keeping regular studio hours even while renovating his 1840s home in Rockport, and managing the highly regarded boatbuilding yard Rockport Marine.
"There’s a real appreciation for the artist and artisan here. It’s a true community," said Florimbi of his adopted state. "Painting is the thing that feeds me most, it ties my life together. In Maine there’s beauty and inspiration everywhere."