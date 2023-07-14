ROCKLAND — The Ellis-Beauregard Foundation announces project grants for Maine artists working in all genres, offering five $10,000 grants for projects completed within the grant year 2024. The foundation is interested in supporting bold, compelling, risk-taking work in and outside of the standard exhibition venue. Successful projects value unconventional approaches to art making, critical dialogue, collaboration and new models of community interface. Applications may address a distinct chapter, aspect or component of a larger project.
Interventions, site specific installations, publications, curatorial projects, web or media based work is all welcome. Community engagement and collaboration in and outside the arts is encouraged.
This award is open to Maine artists 18 years or older who are not enrolled as a student. Artist teams are welcome to apply.
Applicants will need to submit a narrative proposing their project and how they will bring it to the public, 10 work samples, résumé and budget. Failure to submit a final report will result in ineligibility for any further grants. Recipients must credit the Ellis-Beauregard Foundation in all public communication. Grant dollars will be delivered by December 2023 for the grant year 2024. Grant monies are taxable.
Jurors are Debra Singer, independent curator; and artist, curator and writer Viet Le, who holds a master's and doctorate in fine art.
Foundation board members and staff are very excited to hear about artists' projects and encourage them to apply. Please submit applications through submittable.com. Applications close Aug. 1, 2023.