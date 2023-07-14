Fine Art

ROCKLAND — The Ellis-Beauregard Foundation announces project grants for Maine artists working in all genres, offering five $10,000 grants for projects completed within the grant year 2024. The foundation is interested in supporting bold, compelling, risk-taking work in and outside of the standard exhibition venue. Successful projects value unconventional approaches to art making, critical dialogue, collaboration and new models of community interface. Applications may address a distinct chapter, aspect or component of a larger project.

Interventions, site specific installations, publications, curatorial projects, web or media based work is all welcome. Community engagement and collaboration in and outside the arts is encouraged.