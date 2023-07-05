Fine Art

Eric Hopkins Gallery_PCAnthony Campagnoli.jpg

Eric Hopkins

 Photo by Anthony Campagnoli

ROCKLAND — Celebrated Maine artist Eric Hopkins has opened a new gallery at 440 Main St. where he is showing a large selection of artwork, including oil paintings, watercolors and wood cut-outs. A few steps away from the Farnsworth Art Museum, Eric Hopkins Gallery opens for Rockland's First Friday Art Walks, beginning July 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Born in 1951 in Bangor, and raised on North Haven Island, Hopkins developed an early passion for the natural world as he explored the tidal inlets, forests and trails of North Haven.

Eric Hopkins in his studio on North Haven.jpg

Eric Hopkins in his studio on North Haven.