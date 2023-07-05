ROCKLAND — Celebrated Maine artist Eric Hopkins has opened a new gallery at 440 Main St. where he is showing a large selection of artwork, including oil paintings, watercolors and wood cut-outs. A few steps away from the Farnsworth Art Museum, Eric Hopkins Gallery opens for Rockland's First Friday Art Walks, beginning July 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Born in 1951 in Bangor, and raised on North Haven Island, Hopkins developed an early passion for the natural world as he explored the tidal inlets, forests and trails of North Haven.
An early airplane ride provided the young boy with a glimpse of the land from the sky and made a deep impression on the budding artist. "With my nose glued to the jet window and my eyes full of wonder, I became more aware of geography, in particular the sky, water and clouds, and also the bigger concept of time and space," he said.
The flight had an important influence on Hopkins. "I’ve come to realize a painting is essentially a map, defining a place and space in time." Hopkins eventually became a pilot himself and his paintings have continued to reflect a perspective of the earth from the sky, a vantage point he employs to promote reverence for the natural environment.
"My job as an artist is to take you on a two-dimensional journey through a three-dimensional time and space," he said. "In my art I also choose to focus on the power of nature."
Hopkins said his new gallery in downtown Rockland is a place to gather and to showcase his large collection of artwork. His work can also be viewed on a newly updated website.
"Atmospheres," a new documentary film about the life of Eric Hopkins, has recently been released on PBS as part of the Maine Public Film Series. The 57-minute film captures the essence of a man who follows his passions without allowing life’s tragedies to extinguish his thirst for knowledge and his quest for joy. Filmmaker Dale Schierholt offers the compelling portrait of Hopkins, who launched his artistic journey at the Rhode Island School of Design with an early apprenticeship with renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly, then landed back on North Haven where he established himself as an original voice in the celebrated Midcoast Maine art scene. The film is available for free on PBS.
Eric Hopkins Gallery will be open for Rockland's First Friday Art Walks, every Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. For more information, visit erichopkins.com or call 739-9360.