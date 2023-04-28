CAMDEN — Wayfinder Schools is presenting its annual Finding Our Way storytelling event at the Camden Opera House on May 4 at 7p.m. The event made a return in 2022 after the pandemic forced a two-year hiatus and serves as a fundraiser to benefit students within its programs.
Finding Our Way will be in the principle of Moth-style storytelling, meaning it will be stand-up, the stories will be true and each contain a beginning, middle and end. The event will feature 11 speakers, and participants will include former graduates of the Wayfinder Passages program and notable Maine personalities.
Each storyteller will present a moving, personal testimony in under 10 minutes. Some accounts may contain sensitive content, as they are true experiences.
Wayfinder board member and former teacher, Andrea Itkin, will be serving as director and MC for the show and she promises the event will be “most entertaining.”
“I hope people will laugh, cry and learn something,” said Itkin.
The Wayfinder Schools continue to operate at zero cost to its students and have been equipping youth in Midcoast Maine who are under-credited and at risk of not earning their high school diplomas since 1973. The schools offer each student a specially tailored program to give them the best chance at long-term educational, artistic and career-related success with an emphasis on general life skills.
The program continues to support students who are parents, which was its primary focus in its early years. The fundraiser coincides with the non-profit's 50th anniversary.
When Itkin was asked what she has most enjoyed about being involved with Wayfinder during her career, she responded, “What brings me joy is when former students are happy and working toward something.”
A graduate from the 2022 class, former student Jayden, said, “My time in Wayfinder has truly been a great experience. My attitude towards school has changed. I think about going to college a lot. I am proud of myself, and I am proud of the people who did not give up on me.”
Martha Kempe, head of Wayfinder Schools said, "As we celebrate our 50th year in the Midcoast, we are thrilled to have so much community support, including this amazing cast of Finding Our Way speakers, event sponsors and of course, Andrea Itkin. Events like Finding Our Way help us continue to serve Maine youth each year. This important work would not be possible without the generous support of our community... We look forward to a great night of celebrating Maine and Wayfinder Schools!"