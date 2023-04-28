Arts & Culture

CAMDEN — Wayfinder Schools is presenting its annual Finding Our Way storytelling event at the Camden Opera House on May 4 at 7p.m. The event made a return in 2022 after the pandemic forced a two-year hiatus and serves as a fundraiser to benefit students within its programs.

Finding Our Way will be in the principle of Moth-style storytelling, meaning it will be stand-up, the stories will be true and each contain a beginning, middle and end. The event will feature 11 speakers, and participants will include former graduates of the Wayfinder Passages program and notable Maine personalities.

Reporter

Freyja hails from Texas and enjoys being on the water, cuddling her cats, cooking for friends and listening to her partner play piano.

