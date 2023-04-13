Arts & Culture

Gardens are investments of time, money and effort. We spend countless hours planning, pruning, weeding and hoeing, planting and trimming. But how much time do we spend in simply enjoying the fruits of our labor?

Springtime stands as one of the best seasons for basking in the beauty of our gardens. For most of us, spring comes as a head-down, all-power forward, time of intense energy and work. That’s fine and necessary. But I ask, what good does it all do if we don’t stop once in a while and literally smell the roses?

Tom Seymour, of Frankfort, is a homeowner, gardener, forager, Celtic musician, amateur astronomer, pastor, columnist and book author.

