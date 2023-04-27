Arts & Culture

Charred broccoli with miso butter

Charred broccoli with miso butter

 Photo by Wendy Andresen

Broccoli extraordinaire! Adding baking soda to the blanching water keeps the broccoli bright green, and adding sugar to the water removes any hint of bitterness. Charring the broccoli gives it a grilled flavor, and the miso sauce lends rich umami notes. Top it all with crispy seasoned panko, and you have broccoli that the whole family and all your guests will rave about.

Ingredients:

Wendy Andresen lives in Camden with her husband, Ray; her Sheltie, Sunshine; and her bunny, Rustle. She welcomes responses to her column at wendyandrayzer@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you