Charred broccoli with miso butter

Broccoli extraordinaire! Adding baking soda to the blanching water keeps the broccoli bright green, and adding sugar to the water removes any hint of bitterness. Charring the broccoli gives it a grilled flavor, and the miso sauce lends rich umami notes. Top it all with crispy seasoned panko, and you have broccoli that the whole family and all your guests will rave about.
Ingredients:
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
1 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon seasoning mix, such as Mrs. Dash garlic/herb
½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1 ½ to 2 pounds large broccoli florets, thick stems trimmed
¼ teaspoon baking soda
1 tablespoon organic sugar
1 tablespoon salt
1 to 2 tablespoon avocado oil
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon mellow white miso
2 teaspoon rice vinegar
2 teaspoon agave nectar
¼ cup melted nondairy butter, such as Miyoko’s
1 garlic clove, minced
Directions:
1. Make the crumb topping: In a small bowl, stir together the panko, nutritional yeast, olive oil seasoning mix, paprika and garlic powder. Set aside.
2. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add the baking soda, sugar and salt. Blanch the broccoli for 1 minute. Drain it and plunge it into very cold water for a few minutes. Drain thoroughly.
3. Place the broccoli in a bowl or plastic bag and toss it with the avocado oil until evenly coated.
4. Spread the florets evenly out on a sheet pan. Preheat your broiler and broil the florets as close to the heat as possible, for about 8 minutes, turning once, until blackened and crisp in several places.
5. Turn the broiler OFF. Sprinkle the broccoli generously with the crumb mixture. (You might not use all of it.) Move the sheet pan to the middle position in the oven and let it rest there for 10 minutes while you make the sauce.
6. Make the sauce: In a bowl, whisk together the miso, vinegar, agave, melted butter and garlic.
7. Transfer the broccoli to a serving platter and drizzle it with the sauce. Sprinkle it with any remaining crumbs from the pan.