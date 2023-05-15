CAMDEN — The first Camden Festival of Poetry will be held Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 55 Elm St. It is free and open to the public.
We asked organizers Meg Weston and Mark Burrows a few questions about the event.
Q: Why is poetry important?
A: What a great question! Some read poetry avidly, but they aren’t in the majority. If you think about it, though, poems are happening all the time around us. We all hear poetry when we tune into our favorite radio station or listen to a playlist of songs we love. Remember the joy you had as a child savoring the taste of rhyming words? Or when words made things “happen” to you—in your imagination? Think of the delight we all have listening to the ways children use language. We rely on language as our primary tool to negotiate our lives, and poems offer us bursts of experience, insight, and expression that enable us to see more than we otherwise might have done. For as Dylan Thomas once put it, “The world is never the same once a good poem has been added to it. A good poem helps to change the shape of the universe, helps to extend everyone’s knowledge of himself and the world around him.”
Q: Why hold this event in Camden?
A: Camden is a natural place for this festival. Other communities in Midcoast Maine offer their own versions—the “Word Festival” in Blue Hill and the Belfast Poetry Festival, both in the fall each year, and there are high hopes that the Millay Festival will return to Rockland after a hiatus. Why Camden? Because this is the home of more poets than CIA agents (though perhaps fewer than skippers). And because the Midcoast already has a lively arts and culture scene — CIFF, the offerings at Maine Media Workshop and College, the Camden summer Shakespeare Festival, readings at the public libraries, the offerings at the Camden Opera House, Camden’s Jazz in June, Bay Chamber Concerts throughout the year, and more. It’s an area steeped in art discoveries and cultural delights.
Q: What do you hope people will take away from it?
A: We hope people will be brought together as a community to be delighted, startled, inspired, and challenged by poets and songwriters sharing their art. We’ve designed the Festival with a wide variety of voices and offerings—poetry readings from talented poets who live here, songs by four area musicians, mini-workshops on varied themes, and the capstone keynote by Richard Blanco, a marvelous public speaker and winsome storyteller who reminds us through his voice of what it means to live in a culture with our rich and diverse heritage. Also at the festival, we will offer a workshop of emerging high school poets and award one of them with first “Gabriel Zimpritch Poet of Promise Award.”
Q: How many people have been involved in this process?
A: We started with a group of nine who have formed the Festival Planning Committee: John Paul Caponigro, Dave Morrison, Ellen Goldsmith, Margaret Haberman, Maya Stein, and Sandy Weisman joined us to share the work and spread the news of this event. Our media sponsors and cultural partners are helping us get the news about the Festival out to a wider public. Beyond that, more than 50 individual donors and area businesses have offered their generous financial support so that we can offer the Festival as a free, public event — with no registration fee.
Q: What has been the most fulfilling part of planning and putting this on?
A: The most fulfilling part of planning the Festival has been the experience of community —among planning committee members as well as the wider community. And, in anticipation: the joy of bringing together many of our residents and visitors to enjoy what it means to make art happen, together, in Camden.
Q: What does the future hold for this event and organization?
A: We have already been speaking of this as the “first annual” Camden Festival of Poetry and have set a date for next year’s festival: May 18, 2024, when the celebrated and beloved Irish poet, peace activist, and public “bard,” Pádraig Ó Tuama, will be with us as our keynote speaker (many will know him as the host of On Being’s podcast, “Poetry Unbound”).
The Camden Festival of Poetry has been incorporated as a 501(c)3 organization, and we are confident that the success of this year’s Festival will continue to gain the support of area businesses, foundations, granting agencies and individual donors. If some among your readers have not yet donated to this inaugural event and would like to do so, it is not too late (one can donate following the link on our website: www.thepoetscorner/festival. We have also begun to connect with the wider community in other ways: through the “Poetry Talks” column in this newspaper, by connecting poets with projects in our schools, collaborating with the “Poetry on Windows” project featuring Rockport-Camden Middle Schoolers, offering the 2024 chapbook contest in coordination with The Poets Corner (thepoetscorner.org/festival), as well as hosting individual and group poetry readings throughout the year. We may not convince every resident that poetry should be their top priority in life, but we do expect that many will find — perhaps against their expectations — that poetry matters for the public health and cultural vitality of our community.