Many of us can point to an early influence who encouraged or jumpstarted our interest in gardening. For me it was definitely my paternal grandmother, Reba. A self-sufficient woman, she broke a lot of the “rules” of the day to fit her independent lifestyle.
Time spent with Grandmother Reba (and yes, it was Grandmother, not Nana or Grandma or anything else) usually involved work in the garden. And that’s where I learned not only the best way to garden, but also to love and appreciate it. One of her prize shrubs was a huge mock orange bush at the side of her house close by the kitchen window. Even today the mere whiff of mock orange immediately takes me back to her garden. The same goes for slicing vine-ripened tomatoes, remembering time spent with her in the garden and her kitchen. Talk about garden nostalgia.
Nostalgia gardens are a popular theme today. And while they can recreate memories, many of those nostalgic plants beloved through decades have received makeovers, with breeders updating garden favorites with disease-resistance, stronger stems, better blooms, increased heat and cold tolerance as well as creating compact cultivars for small gardens, according to the National Garden Bureau (NGB).
What would you want in a nostalgia garden? Here are some eternal favorites:
Roses
Breeders reinvigorated many roses, offering selections with greater disease resistance, continuous blooms without deadheading and compact varieties perfect for small gardens — without sacrificing form and fragrance, according to NGB.
Eau De Parfum™ Bubbly Rose features champagne-colored blooms for a classic rose look with the added benefit of disease resistance.
Raspberry Cupcake™ Rose produces a very strong raspberry fragrance with excellent resistance to mildew, rust and black spot on the East Coast.
The lilacs of yesteryear with their many diseases are a thing of the past with the new breeding work of today. Many new cultivars, like “New Age™ Lavender” and “New Age™ White,” now boast resistance to powdery mildew. For small-space gardeners, new compact varieties like Pearl Potion™ provide deliciously sweet memories of old-world lilacs but in sizes perfect for containers, according to NGB.
Hydrangeas
Hydrangeas can be used in so many ways, from a focal point to establishing a border and filling the foundation around the house. Many hydrangeas, especially the newer varieties, are more compact and do incredibly well in a decorative pot. Breeders are continually working on the Hydrangea, and you’ll be glad they are.
Cloud Nine Hydrangea forms flowers with remarkable petals up and down each stem, resulting in white lace-cap flowers from spring to fall.
Pop Star® Bigleaf Hydrangea is a compact hydrangea that blooms profusely from top to bottom, all season long featuring show-stopping electric blue or bright pink blooms, depending on the soil pH.
Early Evolution Hydrangea offers five months of blooms, from late spring through September. Buds open to lime-white flowers which turn pure white, developing a pink blush with age and maturing to red as fall approaches.
Phlox
This old-world perennial is lovely in cottage gardens, but many gardeners find their fussiness frustrating, particularly their notorious tendency to succumb to powdery mildew. New introductions focus on disease resistance, as well as offering options for small-space gardens, with shorter, more compact, well-branching plants. NGB recommends:
Opalescence Phlox has light pink flowers with dark pink eyes produced over dark green leaves. Opalescence was selected especially for its improved resistance over typical Phlox paniculata varieties.
Coral Super Ka-Pow Phlox have super-sized flowers on super long-blooming plants. Easy-care plants have a nice upright growth habit, powdery mildew resistance, and are frost tolerant.
Younique® Roundabout Phlox is a compact phlox with large clusters of purple flowers with a contrasting white eye. The fragrant flowers are rich in nectar and are visited frequently by hummingbirds and butterflies.
Whether you’ve chosen beautiful blooms or fabulous fragrances for your nostalgic garden, you’ll love the memories your plants evoke — while creating new memories in your garden space.