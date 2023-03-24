Books

Rebekah Lowell_Cardinal.jpg

"Cardinal" by Rebekah Lowell.
Rebekah Lowell_Author Photo.jpg

Rebekah Lowell

ROCKPORT — From April 4 through 26, the Rockport Public Library, 1 Limerock St., hosts an uplifting show of artwork by award-winning author/illustrator and surface pattern designer Rebekah Lowell. Lowell will also present her new picture book, "Catching Flight" (Doubleday Books for Young Readers), at the library Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m.

Lowell’s show, entitled “The Art of Nature," is meant to spotlight how art creates an ongoing narrative with the wild spaces around us. “As children, we have a sense of wonder that often fades as we grow,” said Lowell, “but my passion is to keep that youthful spirit of discovery alive through the process of observing and creating.”

Rebekah Lowell_Catching Flight Cover.jpg
Rebekah Lowell_Emerge

"Emerge" by Rebekah Lowell.