ROCKLAND — Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., presents travel writer Jayne Boisvert Thursday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to all.
Have you ever dreamed of traveling to Europe? In this program, Boisvert will make her case for the “City of Love.” She will offer information on finding lodging and restaurants to suit just about anyone’s budget, including a splurge or two. She will also discuss interesting attractions like the Palais Garnier and the Pantheon as well as the beautiful Château de Fontainebleau outside the city limits. In addition, Boisvert will examine the lives of a variety of French residents — from Brigitte Bardot and Coco Chanel to Victor Hugo and Erik Satie, to name but a few. Come and enjoy this armchair tour of one of the greatest cities in the world.
Boisvert obtained a master's degree in French from Boston College and a doctorate from the Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures at the State University at Albany, N.Y. An ardent traveler, she has visited many different areas of France and the Francophone world over the years.
This event will take place in the Community Room and also be livestreamed via Zoom. For more information or Zoom links, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. May 25.