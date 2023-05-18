ROCKLAND — The Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., presents author-historian Amy Truesdell Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to all.
Truesdell has traced the experiences of her great-great-grandfather as an infantryman in the 27th NY Volunteers as he transitioned from eager recruit to experienced veteran. In more than 100 letters preserved by the Truesdell family over the years, Rollin vividly described his life as a Union soldier in the thick of some of the bloodiest and most iconic battles of the Civil War. Using those letters, interwoven with supporting political and military context, Truesdell presents a gripping account of her ancestor’s life in her new book, "From Binghamton to the Battlefield: The Civil War Letters of Rollin B. Truesdell" (SUNY Press, 2022). In this presentation, Truesdell will share Rollin’s story, answer questions and sign copies of the book.
Truesdell is a writer and consultant with an appreciation for family and cultural history. Formerly, she was a lead foreign affairs officer with the U.S. Department of State specializing in conflict resolution in Central and East Africa. In 2019, she was selected as a “Hero of U.S. Diplomacy” in the department for her peacebuilding efforts while serving in newly independent South Sudan. Truesdell earned a Master of Arts in International Affairs and a Master of International Service with a focus on African Human Security from the American University.
This event will take place in the Community Room and will be livestreamed via Zoom. For more information or Zoom links, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. June 1.