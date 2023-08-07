Books

CUSHING — Award-winning Bath novelist Irene Drago and Cushing resident Ida Elliot Clarke will present "Telling the History within the Fiction of 'Lavinia Wren and the Sailmakers'" at the Cushing Historical Society Barn, 17 Hathorne Point Road, Saturday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m. The program is free and open to the public, co-sponsored by the Cushing Public Library and the Cushing Historical Society.

Drago’s novel, a 2023 Next Generation Indie Book Awards Finalist, begins in Civil War-era Thomaston, where Lavinia Wren (an orphan known as Vinnie) has settled, and follows her life and that of a cast of others from the shipbuilding community into the next century. Although time passes, the busy shipyard (including the Dunn & Elliot Sail Loft), the St. George River and the massive Maine State Prison (demolished only 20 years ago) are familiar landmarks then and now. Vinnie is a modern figure, one of the first women to attend Colby College, where she wrote a thought-provoking paper on women incarcerated at the state prison. She later helps female inmates by teaching them how to hook rugs — a creative art form at that time. Her life, and those of friends and family, remain intertwined through many decades.