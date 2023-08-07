CUSHING — Award-winning Bath novelist Irene Drago and Cushing resident Ida Elliot Clarke will present "Telling the History within the Fiction of 'Lavinia Wren and the Sailmakers'" at the Cushing Historical Society Barn, 17 Hathorne Point Road, Saturday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m. The program is free and open to the public, co-sponsored by the Cushing Public Library and the Cushing Historical Society.
Drago’s novel, a 2023 Next Generation Indie Book Awards Finalist, begins in Civil War-era Thomaston, where Lavinia Wren (an orphan known as Vinnie) has settled, and follows her life and that of a cast of others from the shipbuilding community into the next century. Although time passes, the busy shipyard (including the Dunn & Elliot Sail Loft), the St. George River and the massive Maine State Prison (demolished only 20 years ago) are familiar landmarks then and now. Vinnie is a modern figure, one of the first women to attend Colby College, where she wrote a thought-provoking paper on women incarcerated at the state prison. She later helps female inmates by teaching them how to hook rugs — a creative art form at that time. Her life, and those of friends and family, remain intertwined through many decades.
Ida Elliot Clarke, born and raised in Thomaston and a resident of Cushing since 1975, is the granddaughter of Arthur Elliot, a historic sea captain featured in the novel. She and Drago will talk abut the setting, and she will present additional documents from the real Captain Elliot, including a note describing sailing in a storm and a photograph of the Ida. Elliots have lived and thrived in Thomaston since the 1820s.
Irene Drago was born into a Navy family and developed a keen interest in every kind of watercraft at an early age. Before moving to Bath, she worked for the Defense Department as a Russian analyst, earned a Master of Arts degree in Spanish language and literature, and taught at the high school and college levels. Her debut novel, "Daughters of Long Reach," was a 2018 Next Generation Indie Book Awards Winner, First Novel, and led to a sequel, "The Maine Point."