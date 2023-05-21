Books

Strand Front.jpg

ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre will host a Ghost Story Slam as part of Rockland’s Summer Solstice 2023 celebration in June. People of all ages are invited to submit an original scary story that can be read on the Strand stage at the Saturday, June 17, slam at 5 p.m.

The Ghost Story Slam is part of “The Hundred Year Haunt,” an evening of spooky happenings the Strand will be offering for the solstice celebration. A “ghost story slam” is similar to a poetry slam, or an open mic night, but is for reading ghost stories. People of all ages are invited to submit original stories they would like to read aloud. Stories may also be submitted with the request that they are presented by a professional actor or radio personality, such as the Strand’s Liz McCleod. Stories should be spooky and may be any length; however, if it takes longer than five minutes to read (about 800 words) a short passage will be chosen to be presented aloud. Ghost Story Slam stories should be submitted in advance to yourstory@rocklandstrand.com. The submission deadline is June 14.