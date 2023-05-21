ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre will host a Ghost Story Slam as part of Rockland’s Summer Solstice 2023 celebration in June. People of all ages are invited to submit an original scary story that can be read on the Strand stage at the Saturday, June 17, slam at 5 p.m.
The Ghost Story Slam is part of “The Hundred Year Haunt,” an evening of spooky happenings the Strand will be offering for the solstice celebration. A “ghost story slam” is similar to a poetry slam, or an open mic night, but is for reading ghost stories. People of all ages are invited to submit original stories they would like to read aloud. Stories may also be submitted with the request that they are presented by a professional actor or radio personality, such as the Strand’s Liz McCleod. Stories should be spooky and may be any length; however, if it takes longer than five minutes to read (about 800 words) a short passage will be chosen to be presented aloud. Ghost Story Slam stories should be submitted in advance to yourstory@rocklandstrand.com. The submission deadline is June 14.
The inspiration for this event is a contest that took place on the summer solstice in 1816. While summering near Lake Geneva that year, Mary Shelley and her friends held a ghost story contest; it was there that 19-year-old Mary began to write her classic novel "Frankenstein."
The Strand, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023, will be offering an evening of Frankenstein film screenings and afternoon kid’s activities in addition to the Story Slam.