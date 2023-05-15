ROCKPORT — The public is invited to an evening of poetry Wednesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. at the Rockport Public Library, 1 Limerock St. Maine poets Claire Millikin and Ellen M. Taylor will read aloud from their latest published collections. Refreshments will be provided.
Jefferson Navicky, archivist at UNE’s Maine Women Writers Collection recently stated, "Millikin and Taylor are truth-tellers, making poems out of challenging material, whether from the news or their own experiences. And yet their books contain much joy."
Millikin is the author of nine books of poetry, including "Elegiaca Americana" (Littoral Books 2022) and "Transitional Objects" (Unicorn Press 2022). A 2021 recipient of the Maine Literary Award, Millikin teaches art history and American Studies at the University of Maine, at Bates College, and for the Institute for Doctoral Studies in the Visual Arts. Millikin lives in Owls Head.
Taylor has three poetry collections from Moon Pie Press — "Homelands" (2022), "Compass Rose" (2015) and "Floating" (2009). Taylor holds degrees from Tulane University, University of New Hampshire, and Harvard University. She lives in Appleton and teaches writing and literature at the University of Maine in Augusta and at the Maine State Prison in Warren.
For more information about this and other events from the Rockport Library, visit rockport.lib.me.us.