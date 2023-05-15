Books

Claire Millikin_Ellen M Taylor.jpg

Claire Millikin, left, and Ellen M. Taylor.

ROCKPORT — The public is invited to an evening of poetry Wednesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. at the Rockport Public Library, 1 Limerock St. Maine poets Claire Millikin and Ellen M. Taylor will read aloud from their latest published collections. Refreshments will be provided.

Jefferson Navicky, archivist at UNE’s Maine Women Writers Collection recently stated, "Millikin and Taylor are truth-tellers, making poems out of challenging material, whether from the news or their own experiences. And yet their books contain much joy."