ROCKPORT — The Friends of Rockport Public Library (FRPL) will hold its first big book sale of the year Friday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will run in tandem with the Town of Rockport’s inaugural Donut Festival. The sale will take place in the lower level of the Rockport Public Library, 1 Limerock St.
Tables will be filled with thousands of books, spanning a wide variety of tastes and genres — fiction, mystery, history, biography, cookbooks, gardening, art, Maine, children, young adult and a huge selection of “specials.” DVDs, CDs, puzzles and more will be also available. Most items will be priced between 50 cents and $5, and the selections will be refreshed often.
Shoppers who have Friends of the Rockport Library memberships save 10% on all sales. Annual memberships are $15 for individuals, $20 for families and $50 for the “patron” level. Stop by the library to sign up.
All proceeds from the sale will directly benefit the Rockport Public Library. The funds are used to purchase new library materials and supplies for youth and adult programs, multimedia resources, as well as technology and equipment for the library.
Only checks and cash will be accepted at the sale. Volunteers are still needed for help with table and book set up, cashiering and clean up. Please contact the library at 236-3642 for more information and if you are interested in helping.