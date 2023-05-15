Books

ROCKPORT — The Friends of Rockport Public Library (FRPL) will hold its first big book sale of the year Friday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will run in tandem with the Town of Rockport’s inaugural Donut Festival. The sale will take place in the lower level of the Rockport Public Library, 1 Limerock St.

Tables will be filled with thousands of books, spanning a wide variety of tastes and genres — fiction, mystery, history, biography, cookbooks, gardening, art, Maine, children, young adult and a huge selection of “specials.” DVDs, CDs, puzzles and more will be also available. Most items will be priced between 50 cents and $5, and the selections will be refreshed often.