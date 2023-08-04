Books

Ellen Goldsmith and Mary Brancaccio.
CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., welcomes poets Mary Brancaccio and Ellen Goldsmith Saturday, Aug. 12, for a poetry writing workshop at 10:30 a.m., followed by a poetry reading and signing event at 3 p.m. Both events will take place in the Picker Room and are free to attend.

The free writing workshop, titled “Breaking the Silence: Writing Toward Healing and Resilience,” is for adults of all writing levels and abilities who are interested in poetry as a tool for healing. The workshop will be led by published poets Mary Brancaccio and Ellen Goldsmith, who have both processed grief, illness and loss through writing poems. The session will introduce participants to useful strategies and poetic craft moves and will also consider common obstacles to writing about personal experiences. Poems by Brancaccio, Goldsmith and others will serve as springboards for discussion and writing. The goal is to find material, develop ideas, images, and/or metaphors as well as begin drafts of poems.