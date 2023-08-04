CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., welcomes poets Mary Brancaccio and Ellen Goldsmith Saturday, Aug. 12, for a poetry writing workshop at 10:30 a.m., followed by a poetry reading and signing event at 3 p.m. Both events will take place in the Picker Room and are free to attend.
The free writing workshop, titled “Breaking the Silence: Writing Toward Healing and Resilience,” is for adults of all writing levels and abilities who are interested in poetry as a tool for healing. The workshop will be led by published poets Mary Brancaccio and Ellen Goldsmith, who have both processed grief, illness and loss through writing poems. The session will introduce participants to useful strategies and poetic craft moves and will also consider common obstacles to writing about personal experiences. Poems by Brancaccio, Goldsmith and others will serve as springboards for discussion and writing. The goal is to find material, develop ideas, images, and/or metaphors as well as begin drafts of poems.
The workshop is limited to 12 people and pre-registration is required. Please sign up here. You will be notified if your registration was successful or if you are on the waitlist.
At 3 p.m., there will be a poetry reading and signing event, “Digging In: Poetry on Life, Loss, and Renewal,” that is open to all. Pre-registration is not required for this event. Brancaccio will read from her collection "Fierce Geometry," and Ellen Goldsmith will read from her collection "Left Foot, Right Foot."
Brancaccio is the author of "Fierce Geometry," published by Get Fresh Books Publishing. Her poetry has appeared in Naugatuck River Review, Minerva Rising, Edison Literary Review and Adana Literary Journal, among others. She has an master's in poetry and is a Pushcart Prize nominee. Brancaccio’s poetry is also included in "Writing the Land: Maine" and "Writing the Land: Northeast," as well as two international anthologies of poetry. Her website is ghostgirlpoet.com.
Goldsmith is the author of "Left Foot, Right Foot," "Where to Look," "Such Distances" and "No Pine Tree in This Forest is Perfect," winner of the 1997 Slapering Hol Chapbook Contest. Her poems have been published in numerous journals including The Healing Muse, Intima, Off the Coast and The Westchester Review, as well as the anthologies "Wait: Poems from the Pandemic" and "Enough: Poems of Resistance and Protest." Professor Emeritus of the City University of New York, she lives in Cushing.