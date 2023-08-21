Books

Meg Weston_Betsy Sholl.jpg

Meg Weston and Betsy Sholl.
Weston_Magma Instrusions.jpg
Sholl_As If a Song.jpg

MIDCOAST — On Sunday, Sept. 10, author Meg Weston will read from her first full-length collection of poetry, "Magma Intrusions," published by Kelsay Books. She will be joined by former Maine poet laureate Betsy Sholl reading from her 10th collection of poetry, "As If A Song Could Save You." The Poets Corner event takes place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. over Zoom.

Sholl was Weston’s first teacher in a poetry class that was offered to University of Southern Maine undergraduates and open to the community. Weston was working as Vice President of Advancement for USM at the time, and decided to venture beyond the genre of her master's degree in creative non-fiction, and learn about the craft of poetry. Under the guidance of Sholl’s insightful teaching, Weston fell in love with the essence of language and form that is poetry and has been studying the craft and writing it for more than 10 years.