MIDCOAST — On Sunday, Sept. 10, author Meg Weston will read from her first full-length collection of poetry, "Magma Intrusions," published by Kelsay Books. She will be joined by former Maine poet laureate Betsy Sholl reading from her 10th collection of poetry, "As If A Song Could Save You." The Poets Corner event takes place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. over Zoom.
Sholl was Weston’s first teacher in a poetry class that was offered to University of Southern Maine undergraduates and open to the community. Weston was working as Vice President of Advancement for USM at the time, and decided to venture beyond the genre of her master's degree in creative non-fiction, and learn about the craft of poetry. Under the guidance of Sholl’s insightful teaching, Weston fell in love with the essence of language and form that is poetry and has been studying the craft and writing it for more than 10 years.
About her book, "Magma Intrusions," the Obama Inaugural poet Richard Blanco said, “The wisest poets instinctually follow their obsessions. That is true of Meg Weston, whose unique obsession with volcanoes and geology is utterly captivating.”
And about Sholl’s "As If A Song Could Save You," Baron Wormser wrote, “Attuned as she is to harmony — musical, spiritual, earthly — Sholl weaves seemingly miscellaneous notes into vibrant wholes.”
After reading poems from their respective works, these two poets will engage in a conversation about the call of obsessions and harmonies in their work, poetic influences and writing practices, and other topics that intrigue us as poets. There will be time for questions and answers from the chat.