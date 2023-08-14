MIDCOAST — Meg Weston, co-founder and director of The Poets Corner, will facilitate a panel discussion Sunday, Aug. 20, with editors and publishers of poetry including Chelsea Jackson, managing editor, The Maine Review; Emma Komlos-Hbrosky, senior editor, Poets & Writers Magazine; Kirun Kapur, editor, Beloit Poetry Journal; and Karen Kelsay, owner/founder, Kelsay Books.
Have you ever wondered what editors are thinking when they read your work? How they make decisions? Curious about common submission mistakes you might still be making? How to find the right journal to submit to? Online or in print? What to consider when submitting your manuscript for publication? This craft talk will cover these topics and more, presenting the panelists with many frequently asked questions about getting poems out in today’s ever-changing publishing landscape. This is a special opportunity to get tips and tricks from editors and publishers. In a webinar format, there will be conversation among the panelists, and also questions from the chat on Zoom.
This is the second offering in a new series of Craft Talks offered by The Poets Corner. Although the monthly Zoom readings are always free, the cost for this Corner Craft Talk is $10 when you register at thepoetscorner.org/craft-talks.
The Poets Corner is a platform created to foster community among writers and readers of poetry and short prose. Founded by former Maine Media Workshops + College president Meg Weston and author/writing coach Kathrin Seitz, The Poets Corner is based in Midcoast Maine, and hosts virtual readings monthly on Zoom.