Books

The Poets Corner
By Christine Dunkle
Wandering Radiance Poems.jpg

MIDCOAST — On Sunday, April 2, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., The Poets Corner welcomes Mark S. Burrows of Camden to present his newly published volume of poems by the German-Jewish poet Hilde Domin (1909-2006), "The Wandering Radiance: Selected Poems of Hilde Domin." Burrows will be joined by his publisher Christopher Nelson of Green Linden Press in Iowa; Marion Tauschwitz, a German writer who was a confidante of Domin’s in her later years and wrote her definitive biography; and the distinguished British poet and literary critic Hilary Davies.

Hilde Domin.jpg

Hilde Domin

Domin fled Germany in the early 1930s and spent 22 years living as a refugee before discovering her vocation as a poet in exile. She eventually returned to Germany in 1954, one of the few Jewish artists and intellectuals to do so after the Shoah. Her experience of “coming home in the word” as she put it, is what led to her return, shaping the deep sense of “homeland” she brought with her. She understood her vocation as a defiant answer to the philosopher Theodor Adorno’s claim that “it would be barbaric to write poems after Auschwitz.”

Mark S. Burrows.jpg

Mark S. Burrows