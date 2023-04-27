Books

Mark S. Burrows
ROCKLAND —  On Sunday, May 7, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Adas Yoshuron Synagogue, 50 Willow St., will host poet and translator Mark S. Burrows who will present his newly translated collection of poems by the German-Jewish writer Hilde Domin (1909 – 2006). This new bilingual edition, entitled "The Wandering Radiance: Selected Poems of Hilde Domin," is the result of Burrows’ work in translating her work over the past 15 years, gathering some 135 poems together with the translator’s introduction and a foreword by the German writer Marion Tauschwitz (author of Domin’s standard biography).

Domin (née Löwenstein) described herself as a “poet of the second chance,” becoming over the course of her long life one of the most cherished of modern German writers but until now virtually unknown among English readers.

Hilde Domin