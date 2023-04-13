ROCKLAND — Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., presents poet and musician Dave Morrison Thursday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to all.
Morrison will perform his "Poetry Rocks" program in the library’s Reading Room. "Poetry Rocks" has been described as "poetry with a soundtrack" and "poems crossing a rope bridge of looped guitar grooves." This particular program will be honoring the 15th anniversary of the publishing of "Sliver" (JukeBooks 2008), one of Morrison’s more popular collections.
Hailed as "A hearty weed in the garden of American poetry," Morrison's poems have been published in literary magazines and anthologies, and featured on Writer’s Almanac, Take Heart, and Poems from Here. Morrison has published 17 books of poetry including "Clubland" (poems about rock & roll bars in verse and meter, Fighting Cock Press 2011) and "Cancer Poems" (JukeBooks 2015). "Another Good Day Begins" (Soul Finger Press 2022) is his most recent collection. After years of playing in rock bands in Boston and New York City, Morrison now lives on the coast of Maine.
This event is part of the Rockland Public Library’s celebration of National Poetry Month. For more information, please email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. April 27.