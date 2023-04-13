Books

ROCKLAND — Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., presents poet and musician Dave Morrison Thursday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to all.

Morrison will perform his "Poetry Rocks" program in the library’s Reading Room. "Poetry Rocks" has been described as "poetry with a soundtrack" and "poems crossing a rope bridge of looped guitar grooves." This particular program will be honoring the 15th anniversary of the publishing of "Sliver" (JukeBooks 2008), one of Morrison’s more popular collections.