THOMASTON — Place-based short-story cycles play a historic role in American fiction, and two Maine authors, Laura Bonazzoli and Jodi Paloni, will discuss this genre and read from two of their collections at the Thomaston Public Library, 60 Main St., Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m. The presentation, co-sponsored by the Cushing Public Library, is free and open to the public.
Both authors create fictional studies of New England communities and the lives of their inhabitants. Paloni’s linked short stories in "They Could Live with Themselves" (Press 53, 2016) take place in the fictional town of Stark Run, Vt. A similarly fictional locale in rural Maine is the setting for Bonazzoli’s "Consecration Pond" (Toad Hall Editions, 2022). After an introduction to the larger topic, each author will read from her work.
Bonazzoli has earned an master's degree in theater and is a freelance editor and writer, publishing poetry, fiction and essays. She lives in a renovated schoolhouse in the Midcoast, a short walk from a small but majestic pond. Paloni lives in Pemaquid and is the founder of Maine Coast Writers Retreats. Her stories and essays have been published widely and she is a certified Gestalt Creativity Coach, a Gateless Writing Method Teacher, and a Sequencing: Making is Knowing Facilitator.