THOMASTON — Maine Authors Publishing will be hosting its fourth annual book festival Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 12 High St.

Forty-eight authors will be in attendance to sign and sell their books. The event will also include a children’s area hosted by the Coastal Children’s Museum, presentations, raffles, live music by Don and Cindy Roy, food and drink from Station 118, and ice cream from Stone Fox Farm Creamery.