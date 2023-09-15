Books

Catching Fireflies.jpg

"Catching Fireflies" was released Sept. 1, printed by Downeast Graphics. Pictured is Jean Anne Feldeisen, left, and Argy Nestor.

UNION — Jean Anne Feldeisen and Argy Nestor announce the release of their joint work, "Catching Fireflies." Readers will find images and poetry capturing unique snapshots of the seasons: the elusive color of the Maine sky in winter, the unsullied beauty of Pemaquid Point, the quirky way spring begins before it really begins in Maine, and the creep of a harsh November cutting into the beauty of October.

Feldeisen said, "'Fireflies' is a product of our long friendship, our love of Maine and the changing seasons here, and a desire to do something unique together. I think this book has fulfilled our dream."

