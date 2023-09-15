UNION — Jean Anne Feldeisen and Argy Nestor announce the release of their joint work, "Catching Fireflies." Readers will find images and poetry capturing unique snapshots of the seasons: the elusive color of the Maine sky in winter, the unsullied beauty of Pemaquid Point, the quirky way spring begins before it really begins in Maine, and the creep of a harsh November cutting into the beauty of October.
Feldeisen said, "'Fireflies' is a product of our long friendship, our love of Maine and the changing seasons here, and a desire to do something unique together. I think this book has fulfilled our dream."
"I think the results are magical. 'Catching Fireflies' exemplifies collaboration — Jean and I taking turns creating and responding to each other's work," Nestor said.
"Catching Fireflies" is a book of poems and images for adults — an exploration of the fleeting nature of the changing seasons, our respect for the cycles of nature, and our delight in being part of this glorious spectacle.
Argy Nestor has dedicated her life to education. She taught middle school for 32 years and worked at two state agencies advocating for excellent visual and performing arts education and access to it for all learners. She is Maine’s 1995 Teacher of the Year, participated in the Japanese Fulbright Memorial Fund Teacher’s program, and has received awards for her commitment to education. Her art-making has been integrated throughout her work and exhibited in multiple shows. Find her blog at meartsed.wordpress.com.
Jean Anne Feldeisen is a practicing psychotherapist, a grandmother and a writer. She has written for "Next Avenue" and "Chicken Soup for the Soul," and is a host for the "Crows Feet: Life As We Age" podcast. Her poetry has been published in "Thimble Literary Magazine," "The Raven’s Perch," "The Hopper" and "Spank the Carp." Main Street Rag Publishing Company released her first poetry chapbook, "Not All Are Weeping," in May 2023. Follow her at jeanfeldeisen.com.