WALDOBORO — Goose River Press seeks selections of fine poetry, essays and short stories (3,000 words or fewer, double-spaced) for “Goose River Anthology, 2023.” The 21st annual anthology will be produced this fall with a full-color cover in paperback and a full-color dust jacket in hardcover.
Authors will receive a 10% royalty on the amount received by the publisher for all sales generated. No purchase is required, and nothing is required of the author for publication. Goose River Press retains one-time publishing rights only.
Deadline for submissions is April 30 (postmarked). Guidelines are as follows: submit clean, typed copy by snail mail (mandatory); email a Word, RTF or PDF file to Goose River (if possible, at the same time hard copy is mailed); enclose reading fee of $1 per page; poems should be no more than one per page, single column only; essays and short stories should be double-spaced; author’s name and address at top of each page of paper copy and on first page of emailed copy; supply email address if not included in submission.
Submissions must be sent with a No. 10 or larger self-addressed stamped envelope for notification; use one Forever stamp plus additional postage if return of rejected work is desired. Failure to comply with these guidelines may result in automatic rejection. If there are any questions about the guidelines, send an email for clarification.
Submissions should be sent to: Goose River Anthology, 2023; 3400 Friendship Road; Waldoboro, ME 04572-6337; and gooseriverpress@gmail.com.
Those with a full-length manuscript they would like considered for publication by Goose River Press should request guidelines for submission. For more information, call 832-6665 or visit gooseriverpress.com.