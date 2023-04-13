Books

Goose River 2023.jpg

WALDOBORO — Goose River Press seeks selections of fine poetry, essays and short stories (3,000 words or fewer, double-spaced) for “Goose River Anthology, 2023.” The 21st annual anthology will be produced this fall with a full-color cover in paperback and a full-color dust jacket in hardcover.

Authors will receive a 10% royalty on the amount received by the publisher for all sales generated. No purchase is required, and nothing is required of the author for publication. Goose River Press retains one-time publishing rights only.