CAMDEN — Author John Kilby released his new graphic novel, "The Fish Stick Detective," this March to coincide with both National Reading Month and National Frozen Food Month.
When the mysterious and valuable Neil Diamond disappears, Dame Jane Great-Dane rushes to the one detective who can solve the mystery before it hits the papers — Hake Pollock, the famous Fish Stick Detective.
The mystery trail takes the Fish Stick Detective from his shabby corner office to the glitzy world of the gem trade and into the halls of academia.
In his trademark trench coat and fedora, Hake Pollock sets about investigating the suspects: Sir Humboldt Penn-Gwynn, Lady Javan Magpie, and Sir Struthio Camelus. The background check leads him to the colorful eccentric ornithologist Dr. Bill Oddly, who helps the Fish Stick Detective to some surprising discoveries.
"The Fish Stick Detective" offers young readers an entertaining and colorful world of characters in a unique graphic novel approach. Young readers will learn from, laugh at, and want to revisit the world of Hake Pollock, the Fish Stick Detective.
Before writing “The Fish Stick Detective," Kilby was a serial entrepreneur — the founder of a San Diego office supply company, an online water instrument retailer, and a brewery. Originally from Maine, Kilby now lives with his wife in Vista, Calif. and summers at his lakeside cabin in Camden.
Illustrator Mark Penrod lives in Indiana and is also an accomplished photographer.
“I wanted to write a book that would be shared across generations, that would allow grandparents to explain the world of the film noir detective and who Neil Diamond was, and perhaps listen to a couple of his songs," Kilby said. "I wanted to set the story in a world that wasn’t defined by mobile phones or computers, one where learning took place by talking to learned people, asking questions of them, and listening. I hope that the book will awaken that mindset in children and help them learn, not just about birds, but about how smart and resourceful their parents and grandparents are, and what a joy it is to question them and listen."
The book’s website, TheFishStickDetective.com, includes a “Be a Book Detective” shared activity sheet as well as a Neil Diamond video.