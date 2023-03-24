Books

The Fish Stick Detective_John Kilby

CAMDEN — Author John Kilby released his new graphic novel, "The Fish Stick Detective," this March to coincide with both National Reading Month and National Frozen Food Month.

When the mysterious and valuable Neil Diamond disappears, Dame Jane Great-Dane rushes to the one detective who can solve the mystery before it hits the papers — Hake Pollock, the famous Fish Stick Detective.