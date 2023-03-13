CUSHING — In 1971, Elizabeth Garber’s father announced he was sending her, at age 17, and her 14-year-old brother to school on a sailing ship in order “to shape up and learn to work.” Garber recently published her what-could-possibly-go-wrong saga as “Sailing at the Edge of Disaster: A Memoir of a Young Woman’s Daring Year.” She will present her story at Cushing Public Library, 39 Cross Road, Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. The live event is free, open to the public, and co-sponsored by the Thomaston Public Library.
“Sailing at the Edge of Disaster” recounts Garber’s time with her brother and 50 high school “misfits” and chaperones aboard a once-magnificent yacht formerly owned by heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post. They scoured the decks, learned to splice ratlines and climbed rigging — also facing a gale at sea, a hole in the hull, a near miss with a nuclear sub and being held hostage by armed gun boats in Panama. She describes this time as a transformative year in the throes of late adolescence leading to courage, grace and a reclamation of selfhood.
Garber previously presented a talk in Cushing on an earlier memoir, “Implosion,” which introduced her strong-willed architect father. For more information, call Wendy Roberts at 207-691-0833 or email wrobertsmaine63@gmail.com.