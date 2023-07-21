Books

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, Coretta Scott King and Caldecott Honor winner Daniel Minter will read Nana Ekua Brew-Hammond’s book "Blue: A History of the Color as Deep as the Sea and as Wide as the Sky," which he illustrated.

ROCKLAND — The Farnsworth Art Museum is launching a new storytelling series for children ages 4 to 10 that will feature Maine authors and illustrators reading their own works. The series, in partnership with Katie Drago and the Rockland Public Library, will take place on four consecutive Wednesdays, beginning Aug. 2. "Picture Book: A Storytelling Series for Children Featuring Maine Authors & Illustrators" is free to the public, and will be offered Wednesdays, Aug. 2, 9, 16 and 23, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the Farnsworth library.

The Farnsworth library will be the setting for a wonderful, new storytelling series for children and their families. The program begins with authors Connie and Peter Roop reading their book "Keep the Lights Burning, Abbie." This book tells the exciting true story of Abbie Burgess, who in 1856 managed to single-handedly keep the lighthouse lamps lit during a dangerous storm off the coast of Maine.