ROCKLAND — The Farnsworth Art Museum is launching a new storytelling series for children ages 4 to 10 that will feature Maine authors and illustrators reading their own works. The series, in partnership with Katie Drago and the Rockland Public Library, will take place on four consecutive Wednesdays, beginning Aug. 2. "Picture Book: A Storytelling Series for Children Featuring Maine Authors & Illustrators" is free to the public, and will be offered Wednesdays, Aug. 2, 9, 16 and 23, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the Farnsworth library.
The Farnsworth library will be the setting for a wonderful, new storytelling series for children and their families. The program begins with authors Connie and Peter Roop reading their book "Keep the Lights Burning, Abbie." This book tells the exciting true story of Abbie Burgess, who in 1856 managed to single-handedly keep the lighthouse lamps lit during a dangerous storm off the coast of Maine.
On Wednesday, Aug. 9, author Fran Hodgkins will read her beautiful new book "In a Patch of Grass." This is the hilarious story of a documentary film being shot by director Stephen Spielbug. He is working with nature-documentary narrator David Antenborough, and a cast of insects and worms who keep missing their cues. Hodgkins is the author of "Andre the Famous Harbour Seal."
On Wednesday, Aug. 16, author Chris Van Dusen will present his wonderful book "The Circus Ship." Loosely based on a true historic event, this is the story of a circus ship that runs aground off the coast of Maine. The circus animals must find their way to the shore of a small island. At first the townspeople view them with suspicion, but it's not long before locals and animals are sharing the island in harmony.
The series closes Wednesday, Aug. 23, where Coretta Scott King and Caldecott Honor winner Daniel Minter will read Nana Ekua Brew-Hammond’s book "Blue: A History of the Color as Deep as the Sea and as Wide as the Sky," which he illustrated. The book addresses the questions, "where did the color blue come from and how did it evolve to be the color we know today?" This vibrant and fascinating picture book follows one color's history and symbolism through time and across global cultures, as it becomes the blue we know today. Minter is a painter, illustrator and art educator.
This program is free to the public, but registration is appreciated. For more information, or to register, please visit farnsworthmuseum.org.