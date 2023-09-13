Books

Beautiful Blackbird.jpg
dinah_johnson.jpg

Dinah Johnson, author of "Indigo Dreaming."
Indigo Dreaming Cover.jpg

ROCKLAND — On Sunday, Sept. 24, the Farnsworth Art Museum and the Center for Maine Contemporary Art — in partnership with Indigo Arts Alliance — will present the Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival. Programming will include a reading by author Dinah Johnson from her picture book "Indigo Dreaming" from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Farnsworth Library, followed by art-making activities in the Farnsworth’s Gamble Education Center, where free copies of "Indigo Dreaming" as well as tote bags containing Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival books will be gifted.

The Beautiful Blackbird Children's Book Festival was founded in 2020 by Indigo Arts Alliance in partnership with I’m Your Neighbor Books and Diverse BookFinder and is produced with the following 2022 partners: The Children’s Museum and Theater of Maine, Center for Maine Contemporary Art, Ridah Ridah, the Farnsworth Art Museum, LA Arts, and the Lewiston Public Library.