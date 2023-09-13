ROCKLAND — On Sunday, Sept. 24, the Farnsworth Art Museum and the Center for Maine Contemporary Art — in partnership with Indigo Arts Alliance — will present the Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival. Programming will include a reading by author Dinah Johnson from her picture book "Indigo Dreaming" from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Farnsworth Library, followed by art-making activities in the Farnsworth’s Gamble Education Center, where free copies of "Indigo Dreaming" as well as tote bags containing Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival books will be gifted.
The Beautiful Blackbird Children's Book Festival was founded in 2020 by Indigo Arts Alliance in partnership with I’m Your Neighbor Books and Diverse BookFinder and is produced with the following 2022 partners: The Children’s Museum and Theater of Maine, Center for Maine Contemporary Art, Ridah Ridah, the Farnsworth Art Museum, LA Arts, and the Lewiston Public Library.
The festival was created to honor the legendary and highly acclaimed children’s author and illustrator Ashley Bryan, whose award-winning picture book "Beautiful Blackbird" is a celebration of Blackness. Maine’s own Ashley Bryan was one of the first Black writers and illustrators of children’s books, opening the doors for Black book creators worldwide to add their contribution to children’s literature and encourage the publication of other children’s books for Black children. The festival seeks to educate and entertain children, and brings attention to the critical need for more characters from the African diaspora in children’s literature.
This year's festival, honoring the legacy of Bryan, will feature a 3,000 book giveaway, and live events in Portland, Lewiston and Rockland. Each featured book and event will provide an opportunity for young readers of color to see themselves reflected in literature created with them in mind and to interact with the authors and illustrators as role models and storytellers.
Admission to the program is free from 1 to 3 p.m., but registration for the book reading is recommended. All ages are welcome, and free books will be available for younger, middle and intermediate level readers. For more information or to register, visit farnsworthmusuem.org.